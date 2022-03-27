Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,395,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,652 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.81% of Baker Hughes worth $202,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.0% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,992,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,816,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -199.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

