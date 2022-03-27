Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $54.14 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $54,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,372,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,299,888. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.