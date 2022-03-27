Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,808 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 36.0% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Tesla by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,148 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $755,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total transaction of $11,865,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,010.64. The company had a trading volume of 20,644,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,958,638. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 206.25, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $889.86 and a 200 day moving average of $944.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $935.68.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

