Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.79. 1,424,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,647. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

