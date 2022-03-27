Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 495.67 ($6.53).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.03) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.90) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 531 ($6.99) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.10) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 413.30 ($5.44) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 456.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 429.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.36), for a total value of £31,911.81 ($42,011.33). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.45), for a total value of £20,041.74 ($26,384.60). Insiders sold a total of 14,862 shares of company stock worth $6,854,559 in the last three months.

About Beazley (Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.