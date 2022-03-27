BioPlus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BIOSU) Short Interest Update

BioPlus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ BIOSU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. BioPlus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOSU. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $15,000,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,600,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,000,000.

