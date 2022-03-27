BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $47,565.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.00200770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008280 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005636 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005292 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000832 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002322 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

