BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.00.

BB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BlackBerry to a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE BB opened at C$9.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of C$7.46 and a 52-week high of C$24.35.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

