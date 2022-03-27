Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

BLKLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Blackline Safety stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

