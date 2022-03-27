BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 171.9% from the February 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 25,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 215,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNY opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $16.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

