BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) to post sales of $40.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.47 million and the highest is $40.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $41.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $166.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.67 million to $168.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $174.50 million, with estimates ranging from $167.12 million to $181.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 81.03%. The business had revenue of $39.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of TCPC opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

