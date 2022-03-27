Boosted Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37,984.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (BOOST) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $50,293.78 and approximately $37,984.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001825 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00047111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.15 or 0.07032742 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,040.93 or 0.99993366 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00046132 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

