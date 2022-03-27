Boothe Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 3.6% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $139.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.67. The firm has a market cap of $253.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

