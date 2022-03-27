Boson Protocol (BOSON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.30 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $80.15 million and $2.30 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010867 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004880 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001149 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00026294 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.68 or 0.00852843 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,991,818 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.