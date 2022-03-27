Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,020 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,320 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72. The stock has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

