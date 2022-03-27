Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $1.72 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in PayPal by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in PayPal by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.