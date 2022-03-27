Brightworth Sells 734 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brightworth lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 290,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,178,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.09. 3,693,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,243. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $199.50 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

