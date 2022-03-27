Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Eastern Bank’s 9th Largest Position

Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.0% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $44,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO opened at $628.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $583.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.22.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.