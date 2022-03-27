Brokerages Anticipate Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $19.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.28 million and the highest is $19.76 million. Blade Air Mobility posted sales of $9.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year sales of $32.45 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $176.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

NASDAQ BLDE opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blade Air Mobility (Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.