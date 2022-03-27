Brokerages Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $992.06 million. Five Below posted sales of $858.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Five Below.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVE. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.65.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $162.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.08. Five Below has a twelve month low of $143.44 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 36.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

