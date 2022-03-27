Brokerages Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Equities analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STTGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. State Street reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $8.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

NYSE STT opened at $90.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.76. State Street has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.