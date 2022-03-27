Brokerages Expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) to Post $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Brokerages expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AKA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of AKA stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.30.

In related news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $856,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.