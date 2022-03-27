Brokerages Expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) to Post $0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AKA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of AKA stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.30.

In related news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $856,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

