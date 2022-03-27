Brokerages Expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.47. 856,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,755. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.24.
About Adverum Biotechnologies (Get Rating)
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.