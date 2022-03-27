Brokerages Expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 236,260 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 57,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 125,768 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.47. 856,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,755. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

