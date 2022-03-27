Brokerages Expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) to report sales of $178.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $186.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.00 million. Eastern Bankshares posted sales of $155.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $719.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $708.20 million to $740.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $778.36 million, with estimates ranging from $770.15 million to $787.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,053,000 after purchasing an additional 542,556 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,322,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,753,000 after purchasing an additional 236,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,336,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after purchasing an additional 190,581 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,048,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 238,197 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,841,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,677,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

