Brokerages Expect Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.12. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02.

SOVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Sovos Brands stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,984,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 641,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,963,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,556,000 after acquiring an additional 62,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $18,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

