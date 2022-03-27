Brokerages Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $3.42 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $790,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 301.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $51.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.60 million to $105.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $222.33 million, with estimates ranging from $141.80 million to $279.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $19,436,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 118,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,902,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,140,000 after buying an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 47,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,115,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,186,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

TGTX stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

