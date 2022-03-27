BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.03 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. BRP updated its FY23 guidance to CAD10.75-11.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.530-$8.810 EPS.

BRP stock traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,912. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.01. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 5.55%.

DOOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. upped their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BRP by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BRP by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

