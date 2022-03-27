Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.57.

Several brokerages have commented on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,310,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BC opened at $83.38 on Friday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.64.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.29%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

