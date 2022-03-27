Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Co (NASDAQ:BPACU) Short Interest Update

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Co (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BPACU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $10.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,003,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,281,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $720,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,862,000.

