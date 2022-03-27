CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, an increase of 193.2% from the February 28th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,339,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.28.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAIXY shares. Oddo Bhf cut CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.74) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.41) to €2.65 ($2.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.74) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.42.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

