Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

