Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.12. 19,313,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,596,346. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

