CenterStar Asset Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Portillos makes up approximately 0.1% of CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CenterStar Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Portillos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $773,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

PTLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portillos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Portillos stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. 432,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Portillos Inc has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portillos Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

