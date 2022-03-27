Chainlink (LINK) Hits One Day Volume of $635.24 Million

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.75 or 0.00035683 BTC on exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $7.82 billion and approximately $635.24 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00110771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Chainlink

LINK is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,550 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

