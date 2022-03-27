ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $819,218.43 and $14,467.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,827.35 or 0.99931690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00064374 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00023551 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

