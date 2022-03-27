Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Visa by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Shares of V stock opened at $218.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.28. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

