Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,965.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG stock opened at $1,556.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,486.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,664.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,277.41 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

