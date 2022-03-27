Cim LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cim LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,484 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 3.6% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $133.70. 6,240,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,050,045. The company has a market cap of $211.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

