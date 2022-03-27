Cim LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Cim LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,630,000 after acquiring an additional 641,388 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,299,000 after purchasing an additional 212,364 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,460,000 after purchasing an additional 169,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after purchasing an additional 137,170 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,950,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.27. 1,206,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.99 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.95.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.69%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

