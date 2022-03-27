Cim LLC Sells 3,969 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Cim LLC lowered its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,968,000 after buying an additional 1,115,478 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after buying an additional 1,095,698 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,397,000 after buying an additional 484,961 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1,065.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after purchasing an additional 419,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of AOS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.97. 940,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,438. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

