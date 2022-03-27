Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLOK opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. Cipherloc has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.64.

Get Cipherloc alerts:

Cipherloc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cipherloc Corp. engages in the provision of data security solutions. Its product portfolio includes CipherLoc EDGE, ENTERPRISE, GATEWAY and SHIELD. The company was founded by Michael W. DeLaGarza on June 22, 1953 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cipherloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipherloc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.