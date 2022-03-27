Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,929 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,147 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,601,000 after buying an additional 1,821,159 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 86.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,451,770,000 after purchasing an additional 341,269 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,090,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,193,300. The company has a market cap of $228.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.