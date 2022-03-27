Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Clarkson stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71.
Clarkson Company Profile (Get Rating)
