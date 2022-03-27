Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Clarkson stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.