Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 19,518 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,247,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,652,000 after acquiring an additional 335,536 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,517,000 after acquiring an additional 599,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,645,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,552,000 after acquiring an additional 219,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,101,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,345,000 after acquiring an additional 79,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,078,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,291,000 after acquiring an additional 90,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $32.78. The company had a trading volume of 430,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

