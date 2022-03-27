Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 55,854 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,854 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 1.4% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $12,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,558 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 212,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period.

GDX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.72. 10,074,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,667,996. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

