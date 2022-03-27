Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 312,189 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,189 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF comprises 4.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.74% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $43,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter.

INTF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $27.77. 60,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,290. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76.

