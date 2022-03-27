Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,879,000 after purchasing an additional 82,105 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 52,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 163,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.16. 201,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,340. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.69.

