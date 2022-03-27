Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

NASDAQ XT traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $58.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,923. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42.

