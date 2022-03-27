Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.75 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.51. 22,178,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,652,043. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.56. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

