Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 46,332 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 754,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $22,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.78. 2,542,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,894. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

